Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

TPB opened at $28.52 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $550.90 million, a PE ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.01 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $49,704,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,178,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,534,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,509,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 101,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 9.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.