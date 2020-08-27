Turning Point Brands Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.
Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.90 million, a P/E ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.01 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $49,704,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,178,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,534,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Brands Company Profile
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.
