Turning Point Brands Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.90 million, a P/E ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.01 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

TPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $49,704,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,178,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,534,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

