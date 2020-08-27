Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turkcell is the leading provider of mobile communications services in Turkey. “

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 270,721 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,442 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 231.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 249,688 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,026,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,672,000 after buying an additional 403,500 shares during the period. 3.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.