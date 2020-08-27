TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

TTGPF opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

