Truist Securiti Comments on CubeSmart’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $784,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 17.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 117.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 42,573 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 160.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 65,305 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.