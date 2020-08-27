Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Director Thomas Nichols Thompson Acquires 10,000 Shares

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Nichols Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of Truist Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

NYSE:TFC opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,895,152,000 after buying an additional 1,701,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,457 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

