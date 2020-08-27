TrueFlip (TFL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $56,498.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00002829 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFlip Profile

TFL is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

