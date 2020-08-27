Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Trivago from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Trivago from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Trivago currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.02.

Get Trivago alerts:

TRVG opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $647.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trivago has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trivago will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trivago by 13,244.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trivago by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.