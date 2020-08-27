Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.23

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.23 and last traded at $52.19, with a volume of 1800855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. TheStreet raised Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
In other Trimble news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,470,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,564.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.
