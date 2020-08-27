Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.23

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.23 and last traded at $52.19, with a volume of 1800855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. TheStreet raised Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $733.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.58 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,470,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,564.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $235,735.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

