TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) CEO Sells $279,500.00 in Stock

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,718.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $856.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.80. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

