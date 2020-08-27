Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tricida from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

TCDA opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Tricida has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $505.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. As a group, analysts expect that Tricida will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,859,765.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $317,800. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

