Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 16.25 and a quick ratio of 16.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $201.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.93.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Trevena by 11.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 670,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 16.5% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

