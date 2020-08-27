Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.53

Shares of Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.53 and last traded at $63.30, with a volume of 2891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.

Several brokerages have commented on TMICY. Citigroup upgraded Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Trend Micro had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

