Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,430 ($18.69) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TPK. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Davy Research upgraded Travis Perkins to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,066 ($13.93) to GBX 1,206 ($15.76) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,420.27 ($18.56).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,259 ($16.45) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 24.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,167.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,149.74.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,107 ($14.46) per share, for a total transaction of £2,800.71 ($3,659.62). Also, insider Pete Redfern purchased 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,111 ($14.52) per share, for a total transaction of £711.04 ($929.10). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 378 shares of company stock worth $420,715.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

