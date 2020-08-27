TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 53.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 174.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 95.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,875. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,715.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $624,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,700 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.