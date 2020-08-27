Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

TGS opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $716.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $9.19.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $158.88 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 20.50%. Research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 23.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 4.1% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 343,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 9.2% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 273,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

