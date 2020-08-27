Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Buys £2,040 in Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) insider Melvyn Segal purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £2,040 ($2,665.62).

Transense Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 90 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.22. The company has a market cap of $9.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Transense Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

