TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $481.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $380.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG opened at $484.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $452.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.67. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total transaction of $4,835,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,924,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total transaction of $9,104,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,924 shares of company stock worth $42,270,940. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 121.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.