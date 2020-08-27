Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 11,229 call options on the company. This is an increase of 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,238 call options.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total transaction of $1,307,187.99. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $284,746.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 73.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $1,369,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on COUP. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.04.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $331.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.83. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $337.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.