Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 105,025 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 380% compared to the typical volume of 21,880 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $528.49 on Thursday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $533.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $253.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,327,655 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Adobe by 178.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $71,174,000 after acquiring an additional 104,880 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 16.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $993,535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,012 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

