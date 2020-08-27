Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Townsquare Media by 20.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth about $102,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 52.8% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

