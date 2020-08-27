Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.38

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.38 and last traded at C$17.85, with a volume of 1512431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOU. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.11.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 76.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.46.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$386.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$702,770.01. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,651,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,363,035.69. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 61,000 shares of company stock worth $842,323.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.