Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst Sells 200 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total value of C$15,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,179,366.50.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.86, for a total value of C$7,386.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Scott Medhurst sold 200 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.67, for a total transaction of C$14,734.00.

TIH stock traded down C$0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$73.95. 33,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,574. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$72.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. Toromont Industries Ltd has a twelve month low of C$52.36 and a twelve month high of C$75.88.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$849.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$879.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.75.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

