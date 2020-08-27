TOKPIE (TKP) Achieves Market Cap of $173,277.26

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $173,277.26 and approximately $18.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000554 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002126 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001287 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008686 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,631,207 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.