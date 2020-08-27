Tobias Albin Lutke Sells 1,698 Shares of Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Director Tobias Albin Lutke sold 1,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,316.57, for a total transaction of C$2,235,534.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,753,670.16.

SHOP opened at C$1,434.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1,340.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$973.15. The company has a market capitalization of $174.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,464.62. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of C$372.01 and a 1-year high of C$1,472.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.70.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,494.00 to C$1,540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

