Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.65-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. Titan Machinery also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $18.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

