Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Timken worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Timken by 341.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Timken by 1,352.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 201,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Timken by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after acquiring an additional 46,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

NYSE TKR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83. Timken Co has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.32 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Timken Co will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

In other Timken news, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,718,932.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $189,509.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,860.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,067 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,543 over the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

