TheStreet Upgrades Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to B

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $248.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.13 and a 200 day moving average of $203.39. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 152.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $254.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 291.52% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 458.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Autodesk by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

