Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Insider Brett K. Haumann Sells 25,000 Shares

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 81.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 17.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 488,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 71,165 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $25,585,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

