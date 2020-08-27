Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Insider Brett K. Haumann Sells 25,000 Shares

Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 81.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 17.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 488,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 71,165 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $25,585,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.
