Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,691 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $169,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

