Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kirsten M. Volpi Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $74,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $93.07. 154,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,218. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $816,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $6,330,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 266.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

