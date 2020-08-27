Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $120.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Wedbush upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $101.73. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grace Puma Whiteford sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $529,792.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,416.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,328. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

