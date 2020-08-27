Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,709 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,261,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1,049.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 349,616 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,472,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 302,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 205,250 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $42.50 to $41.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

