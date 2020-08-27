Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TELNY. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

