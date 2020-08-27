Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 152.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $322.65. 853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,985. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $398.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.70 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.80.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

