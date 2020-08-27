Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Stake Cut by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,928 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of Tech Data worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Tech Data during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,449,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the second quarter worth $506,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tech Data in the second quarter valued at $1,729,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tech Data by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth about $1,115,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Tech Data stock remained flat at $$144.90 during midday trading on Thursday. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $151.47. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.