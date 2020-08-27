Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Equities research analysts at Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TISI. ValuEngine upgraded Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of TISI opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.11. Team has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. On average, analysts predict that Team will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Team by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Team by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Team during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Team by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

