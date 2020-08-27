TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,117 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in TCG BDC by 34.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in TCG BDC by 4.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TCG BDC by 862.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CGBD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $497.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.13. TCG BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. Research analysts forecast that TCG BDC Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 82.68%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD).

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.