Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Up 5.2%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s share price was up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.67. Approximately 816,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,412,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 82.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Tata Motors in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 414.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

