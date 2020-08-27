Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TGB. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.95.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taseko Mines stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

