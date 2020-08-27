Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €38.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been given a €38.50 ($45.29) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. HSBC set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €39.77 ($46.78).

TLX opened at €31.58 ($37.15) on Tuesday. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

