TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,498 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $34,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,556 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 468.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,095,000 after purchasing an additional 832,998 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth $55,415,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth $53,214,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.54.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,119 shares of company stock valued at $21,311,952. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $174.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.62. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

