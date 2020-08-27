Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider John F. Runkel, Jr. Sells 9,629 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total transaction of $2,041,636.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SNPS opened at $219.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $221.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.61 and its 200-day moving average is $167.23.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.
SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,595,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,065,000 after buying an additional 138,360 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 22.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 103.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
