Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider John F. Runkel, Jr. Sells 9,629 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total transaction of $2,041,636.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $219.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $221.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.61 and its 200-day moving average is $167.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,595,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,065,000 after buying an additional 138,360 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 22.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 103.6% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

