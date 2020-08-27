Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €98.88 ($116.32).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €116.80 ($137.41) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €109.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €97.33.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

