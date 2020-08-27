Susan Helfrick Sells 17,063 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $974,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Susan Helfrick sold 17,062 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $964,685.48.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Susan Helfrick sold 21,328 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $1,234,677.92.

On Friday, July 24th, Susan Helfrick sold 27,062 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $1,245,934.48.

On Friday, July 10th, Susan Helfrick sold 17,062 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $837,573.58.

On Friday, June 26th, Susan Helfrick sold 17,062 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $842,521.56.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Susan Helfrick sold 36,997 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,763,277.02.

On Monday, June 15th, Susan Helfrick sold 27,295 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $1,304,973.95.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $58.28 on Thursday. Chewy Inc has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $59.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 531.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 805.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Barclays upped their target price on Chewy from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

