Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SUPN opened at $22.52 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.