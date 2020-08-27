Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Director Robin Hensley Sells 25,000 Shares

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Director Robin Hensley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $569,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ SGC opened at $23.32 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $349.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72.
Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.76. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $159.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 28.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGC shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
