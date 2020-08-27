Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Director Robin Hensley Sells 25,000 Shares

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Director Robin Hensley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $569,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $23.32 on Thursday. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $349.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.76. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $159.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 28.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGC shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

