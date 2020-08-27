Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Trading Up 5.9%

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 925,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,540,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCON)

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.