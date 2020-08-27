Sumit Singh Sells 100,000 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $5,647,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at $12,973,022.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Sumit Singh sold 195,000 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $9,625,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Sumit Singh sold 168,947 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $8,052,014.02.

On Monday, June 15th, Sumit Singh sold 72,055 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $3,432,700.20.

CHWY opened at $58.28 on Thursday. Chewy Inc has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -85.70 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 805.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

