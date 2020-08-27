Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €19.60 by Warburg Research

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €19.60 ($23.06) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s previous close.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.30 ($18.00) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.65 ($18.41).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

Suedzucker stock opened at €16.34 ($19.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €14.99 and its 200-day moving average is €13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.25. Suedzucker has a 1 year low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 1 year high of €17.16 ($20.19). The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.74.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.